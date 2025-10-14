WWE NXT Results 10/14 - NXT Women's Title #1 Contenders Battle Royal, Zaria Collides With Blake Monroe

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on October 14, 2025, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Jacy Jayne will find out who her next challenger for the NXT Women's Championship is when a Number One Contenders Battle Royal is set to take place tonight. Among those who have been advertised to compete are Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Jordynne Grace, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley of The Culling, Wren Sinclair, Thea Hail, Karmen Petrovic, Arianna Grace, Kendal Grey, TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan, TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee, and TNA stars Mara Sadè, Xia Brookside, Léi Ying Lee, Victoria Crawford, and Heather By Elegance.

Although herself and her tag team partner the aforementioned Ruca have secured a shot at Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on "SmackDown" this past Friday, Zaria will have to refocus her sights as she collides with Blake Monroe. This will mark Monroe's first match since she came up short the aforementioned Grace in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match at "NXT" No Mercy on September 27.

TNA star Matt Cardona last competed in a WWE ring on the March 9, 2020 episode of "WWE Raw" when he came up short against then-WWE star Bobby Lashley in quick fashion. Tonight, Cardona will be returning to action as he goes head-to-head with Josh Briggs after the former cost the latter a match against Myles Borne on the September 30 episode of "NXT".

Additionally, Lexis King will be squaring off with AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr..