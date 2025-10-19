JBL Reflects On Vince McMahon's Handling Of Brian Pillman's Death

Brian Pillman was one of the most unique acts in WWE when he sadly died after a heart attack caused by previously undetected heart disease. Following his passing, WWE had a controversial interview segment between Vince McMahon and Pillman's widow, Melanie, that was aired on television, which many felt was awfully distasteful at the time. However, according to John Bradshaw Layfield, there was method to McMahon's madness at the time.

"I don't see how you can possibly say no to this," JBL said during an episode of "Something To Wrestle" after it was brought up that Melanie had requested to do the interview about her husband. "You're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't. If you don't put her on there, and years later you find out the widow wanted to come on, why didn't you have her on? Because she wasn't a draw? People are gonna bash Vince for that."

"There's no right answer to this. Vince is a standup guy, and he was willing to sa,y 'Okay, I did it, I made the decision. If you want to shoot arrows at somebody, shoot them at me.' And a lot of people did," JBL added, noting that if he were actually in McMahon's position at that time, he would've also done the same thing that the then-WWE Chairman did. "Are you gonna tell the family themselves, 'We don't want you to do a eulogy on television'? Then you're gonna look like the biggest jerk in the world!"