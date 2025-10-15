AEW Dynamite & Collision Results 10/15 - AEW World Trios Title Match, The Hurt Syndicate Faces Gates Of Agony

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" on October 15, 2025, coming to you live from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, Missouri with a special run time of 3 hours!

The Opps' Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs will be putting the AEW World Trios Championship on the line as they defend against Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos of La Faccion Ingobernable. This will mark the first time that Joe, Shibata, and Hobbs have defended their title since the August 27 episode of "Dynamite" when they retained against The Demand's Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun.

Speaking of Liona and Kaun, the Gates Of Agony members will be joining forces with one another once again tonight as they collide with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate. All four men have met one another twice in the ring when Kaun, Liona, and the aforementioned Ricochet defeated Lashley, Benjamin, and their stablemate MVP at AEW All Out on September 20 only for The Hurt Syndicate to seek their retribution this past Tuesday on "Dynamite" when they emerged victorious against The Demand in a Street Fight.

Three members of The Death Riders will be in action tonight, as Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta join forces to face Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly while Claudio Castagnoli takes on Roderick Strong. O'Reilly and Strong alongside Matt Menard hold a win over Garcia, Castagnoli, and their stable leader Jon Moxley from the September 27 edition of "Collision".

With AEW WrestleDream right around the corner this coming Saturday, Jurassic Express' Jack Perry and Luchasaurus will be squaring off with The Young Bucks with $500,000 on the line and Jamie Hayter will be going one-on-one with Thekla at the pay-per-view event. Before they compete in their respective matches, however, Perry and Luchasaurus will be teaming up with Kenny Omega to go toe-to-toe with The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and the returning Mark Davis while Hayter collides with Thekla's Triangle Of Madness stablemate Skye Blue.

Additionally, the aforementioned Moxley and Darby Allin will also be meeting with one another one last time before their I Quit Match at WrestleDream and likewise, Toni Storm and titleholder Kris Statlander will be coming face-to-face with one another when they exchange some famous last words ahead of their AEW Women's World Championship on Saturday.

We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Bryan Danielson greet audiences at home before we head over to Toni Storm and Kris Statlander sitting down backstage with Renee Paquette. The two women then give one another some tense famous last words before their WrestleDream match. Storm and Statlander head to the ring and begin brawling with one another, with Storm offering Statlander a free shot at her using the AEW Women's World Championship. Statlander opts not to clock Storm, but Storm lands a Dragon suplex on Statlander. Statlander then offers Storm a free shot at her with the AEW Women's World Championship, but Storm instead places the title belt on Statlander's shoulder.

The Demand then makes their way to the ring. The Hurt Syndicate follows.