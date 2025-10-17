Former Marigold Referee Katsumi Sasazaki Found Dead After Bear Attack

The wrestling world is paying its respects to former Marigold referee Katsumi Sasazaki, who tragically died from a suspected bear attack earlier this week.

According to The Asahi Shimbun, a search and rescue team set out near a hot spring inn located along the Getogawa river in Iwate Prefecture, Japan after Sasazaki went missing from it on the morning of Thursday, October 16. Sasazaki, who also worked at the inn, was last seen cleaning an outdoor bath around 10AM local time on Thursday. 75 minutes later, the inn manager reportedly noticed his absence, then contacted the police.

Police, city officials, and a local hunters' organization subsequently began a search for Sasazaki after discovering animal fur, blood stains, and some of his personal effects scattered near the outdoor bath. The initial hunt only spanned about 30 minutes due to bad weather, though it resumed the following morning with a team of about 40 individuals. Sasazaki was later found dead in a wooded area about 50 meters away from the hot spring inn. Believing his death to have been the result of a bear attack, the team reportedly shot and killed an adult black bear seen near the same wooded area.

Marigold founder Rossy Ogawa issued a tribute to Sasazaki on X, writing "Sasazaki's final referee appearance was in the Marigold ring. A junior from All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling, he was reserved but dedicated to his work, and he leaves behind two young daughters. He was supposed to attend the Shinkiba event but was absent, and we parted ways without exchanging any words. Such an end is unthinkable, and all I can say is that it's deeply regrettable and heartbreaking."

The Wrestling Inc. staff sends its condolences to the family and friends of Katsumi Sasazaki.