AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander Expands On Decision To Turn Down Death Riders

AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander had her first successful title defense in September, after which she was approached by The Death Riders, who seemed to want her on their side. However, Statlander has since denied their offer and taken the fight to the dominating stable, and in an interview on "Close Up with Renee Paquette," she explained why she decided to turn the faction away.

"I have been in a position where other people were trying to be the one to tell me what to do," she explained, likely referencing her time with Stokely Hathaway as her manager. "And where did I end with it? Failed title matches. Some wins, but nothing really of note. I don't think that they understood exactly who I am as a wrestler." Statlander further expressed that she doesn't need to be led by the Death Riders to be lethal, and has proven that she's capable all by herself.

"What was the selling point for me, really? What was I going to gain? Was being another person, just like Yuta?" she added, criticizing how Wheeler Yuta is used by the Death Riders. "He gets thrown around, and thrown to the wolves, and attacked, and practically murdered by many people on behalf of Jon Moxley. So, it doesn't really seem like a fitting place for me."

Despite her reservations about the faction, Statlander still maintained that she's willing to fight hard for the things that she wants to, but isn't interested in doing so on behalf of Jon Moxley and the Death Rider.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Close Up with Renee Paquette" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.