AEW WrestleDream 2025: Biggest Winners & Losers

Darby Allin and Jon Moxley told an enthralling story over the last 3-4 months, full of violence, bloodshed, from which neither man's ears will ever be the same, and I really don't have the urge to see either guy again for another 3-4 months.

For the last year, AEW has been consumed by Jon Moxley's quest to turn AEW into a roster made of iron and steel, and the last 3 or so months have been Darby chipping away at that armor. Moxley made a promise: No retreat, no surrender. On Saturday, Moxley stood naked in front of the AEW audience, and like he did at All In: Texas, he once again surrendered. If it were up to me, Moxley would be fed to the wolves, and his Death Riders would give him a little taste of "blood in, blood out," and send him packing for a while.

Darby's in a trickier situation because, by all metrics, he is now "The Guy" in AEW, and I am already sick of him. He conquered Moxley, like he conquered Mount Everest, thanks to some help from his guardian angel, Sting, who also passed on his trademark bat to the former AEW TNT Champion. I've seen Darby deliver a million different kinds of punishment. There is literally no Dick Cheney-approved enhanced interrogation tactic that I haven't seen him either inflict or have inflicted on him. There comes a point where it gets repetitive, and no amount of sociopathic creativity can salvage it. His road from the literal mountain top to the metaphorical valley has literally been paved by blood and fire. I really don't know where you go from here.

Does he really need the AEW World Title? Do titles even matter to a guy like Darby? There's something a little hollow about the idea that Darby is about to go from saving the soul of AEW and conquering the natural world to...winning a title? Darby's in a weirdly existential place for a seemingly made man in wrestling, and while that leaves plenty of questions, it doesn't change the fact that it feels more like the start of a denouement than his crowning moment.