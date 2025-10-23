WWE's CM Punk Says Favorite Match Of His Career Came Against His 'Wrestling Soulmate'

While their rivalries often included high tensions, CM Punk still considers John Cena to be his soulmate in the ring, so much so that his all-time favorite career match is one that pitted them against each other. While appearing on "GQ," Punk raved about their encounter from the February 25, 2013 episode of "WWE Raw."

"A number one with a bullet, myself versus John Cena heading into WrestleMania 29, I believe," Punk said. "The winner got the illustrious spot of wrestling The Rock at WrestleMania. Well, I lost. Big f***ing deal. John Cena is my wrestling soulmate. I had excellent chemistry with him this night. The crowd was electric. It was a real fun time. You should go watch it."

Weeks before this red brand broadcast, Cena outlasted 29 others in the Men's Royal Rumble to secure himself a title match of his choosing at WWE WrestleMania 29. Cena ultimately chose to pursue the WWE Championship, held by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the time. Despite losing to The Rock at both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, Punk remained unwavering in his desire to main event WrestleMania for the respective title. As such, he challenged Cena to put his status as number one contender on the line on "Raw."

Cena accepted and later defeated Punk with an Attitude Adjustment after a 26-minute battle in front of the Dallas, Texas crowd. Cena also went on to beat The Rock for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 29, while Punk fell to The Undertaker in another hard-fought match on the grand stage.

