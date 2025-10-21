WWE NXT Results 10/21 - TNA X-Division Title On The Line, WWE Speed Title #1 Contenders Tournament Begins

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on October 21, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

TNA star Leon Slater will be defending his X-Division Championship in an "NXT" ring for his first time ever as he puts it on the line against Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. As the romance between Stacks and Arianna Grace continues to blossom on-screen, Slater's recent X-Division Championship match against Je'Von Evans at TNA Bound For Glory on October 12 ended in a no contest thanks to interference from DarkState.

El Grande Americano has held the WWE Speed Championship for 170 days and counting, dethroning Dragon Lee in early May to become the new titleholder. Although he has only made one defense since winning in mid-June when he retained against Los Garza's Berto, a Number One Contenders Tournament is set to kick off tonight to determine his next challenger when "SmackDown" star Axiom takes on Sean Legacy while Jasper Troy goes head-to-head with TNA star Zachary Wentz.

Lucien Price and Bronco Nima will be competing on television in an "NXT" ring for the first time since defeating Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors on May 20 as they collide with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Nima and Price caused a tag team match between the aforementioned Chase U members and Walker and Ledger to end in a no contest when they became involved and left everyone laid out during last Tuesday's edition of the show.

Additionally, titleholder Ricky Saints and Trick Williams will be making their NXT Championship Halloween Havoc match official when they put pen-to-paper for it tonight.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as The Culling makes their way to the ring.