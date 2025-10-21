WWE NXT Results 10/21 - TNA X-Division Title On The Line, WWE Speed Title #1 Contenders Tournament Begins
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on October 21, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
TNA star Leon Slater will be defending his X-Division Championship in an "NXT" ring for his first time ever as he puts it on the line against Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. As the romance between Stacks and Arianna Grace continues to blossom on-screen, Slater's recent X-Division Championship match against Je'Von Evans at TNA Bound For Glory on October 12 ended in a no contest thanks to interference from DarkState.
El Grande Americano has held the WWE Speed Championship for 170 days and counting, dethroning Dragon Lee in early May to become the new titleholder. Although he has only made one defense since winning in mid-June when he retained against Los Garza's Berto, a Number One Contenders Tournament is set to kick off tonight to determine his next challenger when "SmackDown" star Axiom takes on Sean Legacy while Jasper Troy goes head-to-head with TNA star Zachary Wentz.
Lucien Price and Bronco Nima will be competing on television in an "NXT" ring for the first time since defeating Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors on May 20 as they collide with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Nima and Price caused a tag team match between the aforementioned Chase U members and Walker and Ledger to end in a no contest when they became involved and left everyone laid out during last Tuesday's edition of the show.
Additionally, titleholder Ricky Saints and Trick Williams will be making their NXT Championship Halloween Havoc match official when they put pen-to-paper for it tonight.
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as The Culling makes their way to the ring.
We Hear From Tatum Paxley & The Culling
Tatum Paxley says she did it by becoming the Number One Contender for the NXT Women's Championship, then says fans have seen her at her lowest when she had no friends and was completely alone. She says despite all that, the fans have been there for her as a confused Izzi Dame listens expecting Paxley to have said her name.
Paxley turns to Dame and says she's been there for her through it all, then promises to bring the NXT Women's Championship back to The Culling. She says while she's been unsuccessful in challenging before, she has The Culling to back her up.
Fatal Influence's music hits, and Jacy Jayne makes her way out alongside Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley. Jayne asks Dame if she'll tell Paxley that she stands no chance of becoming the new NXT Women's Championship and continues to reiterate such. She says she's embedded into the minds of fans and her opponents that they can't beat her, then asks Paxley what makes her different from anyone else that's challenged her.
Paxley says she trained day in and day out, with Dame adding that The Culling has told Paxley who she is. Jayne and Dame then get in one another's faces, but Paxley breaks things up and says she knows her friends are happy for her. She says herself and Dame are ready to prove that tonight, and Henely says Reid is willing to step up.
A brawl then breaks out between Fatal Influence and The Culling, with Paxley looking to land her finisher on Jayne. Henley and Reed pull Jayne out of the ring before Paxley can deliver her finisher to her.
