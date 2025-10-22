Report: WWE Ticket Prices Have Almost Doubled Since TKO Merger, Demand Not Affected

WWE has come under fire for its ticket prices as of late, with some pointing out how expensive it has become for families to attend the promotion's live events. The current situation has been compared unfavorably to Vince McMahon's reign, with people such as Bully Ray proclaiming that the former WWE Chairman would've never priced families out in such a manner.

According to data obtained from a third party and analyzed by Wrestlenomics, at least some of that feeling is backed up by fact. Attending "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" events now costs about twice as much as it did just a few years ago, with the change seemingly tied to WWE's merger with the UFC under the umbrella of TKO.

The data shows that average ticket prices for live events as a whole didn't change much from 2023 to 2024, but they have skyrocketed for WWE events. From 2024 to this year alone, there has been a 60% increase in ticket prices. Comparing WWE's business to professional sports, it was noted that NFL ticket prices dipped this season compared to last, while NBA prices have increased 21%.

TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro was quoted commenting on the ticket price increase, noting that WWE was still behind the UFC in ticket revenue and teasing that prices will continue to increase. Shapiro also addressed McMahon's pricing, claiming the former executive didn't focus on maximizing profit.