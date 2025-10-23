Backstages News On Expected Return Timeline For Injured AEW Star Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland hasn't competed in ring since AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door this year, with the former AEW World Champion requiring meniscus surgery due to an injury stemming from his WWE days. According to a report from "Fightful Select," Swerve's current time away from action had been planned for quite some time, as his injured meniscus finally became too much to bare.

The report further noted that sources close to Strickland were optimistic that he'll be back in action very soon and likely in time to make a "winter return." They further explained that, outside of any potential setbacks that could occur, Strickland should be healed up and back in ring by December this year, but that nothing is set as of yet. Additionally, the report noted that Strickland was originally going to take time off after the All In pay-per-view instead, but the star opted to wait until Forbidden Door instead.

Tony Khan notably commented on Strickland's return timetable during the AEW WrestleDream media call, noting that the promotion is keeping a keen eye on him and eager for his return. Khan also added that he didn't predict that Strickland would be out for too long, despite his injury being serious, and claimed that they'd had productive conversations about his return. Outside of wrestling, Strickland seems to be keeping himself busy, as not too long ago he was pictured with Wu-Tang Clan founder Raekwon, in a recording studio, hinting at a creative collab with the veteran rapper, a project that might be integrated into his return, or even a studio album.