The Miz Assesses George Kittle's WWE Potential

George Kittle is no stranger to the WWE ring, as he helped fellow football star Pat McAfee defeat The Miz at WrestleMania 39. Kittle reunited with Miz recently on "Kittle Things," which led to the San Francisco 49er to admit he'd like to try wrestling.

"If my body could handle it, I would love to give it a shot," Kittle said. Which piqued Miz's interest.

"I think the sky's the limit," Miz told Kittle. "Would you want to do the schedule?"

Kittle then asked if Miz would be his manager, referencing The Undertaker's late manager Paul Bearer, which led to Miz agreeing to tag with Kittle, so long as Kittle wouldn't drop him for someone like Pat McAfee. Kittle said that it would be hard for him to turn down an opportunity in WWE, gushing about Ronda Rousey's time in the company. Miz warned him that there's a massive difference between one appearance, and the weekly grind of WWE touring.

"You'd have to find what your sweet spot," Miz said. "You have the look. You have the character. I truly believe you would be a babyface because you're so likable...You have the star power."

The former WWE Champion also cautioned that Kittle would need a lesson or two in storytelling, as it's much more complicated than cutting a simple promo.

"When you get out there, they're just rambling...and if you're rambling, I have to do something...to get you back on track," Miz said. "Obviously, you're a person who can withstand pressure...I guarantee you'd be very good and fans would really wanna see it."