WWE Raw Results 10/27 - Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Match, Roxanne Perez Faces Nikki Bella

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 27, 2025, coming to you live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California!

As cracks in the relationship between him and his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor continue to grow, Dominik Mysterio will be finding out who his next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship is when Penta goes head-to-head with Rusev. Dominik has successfully defended his title against Penta on a handful of occasions including the April 21 episode of "Raw", WWE Backlash on May 10, and the October 13 edition of "Raw". Meanwhile, Rusev unsuccessfully challenged Dominik for his championship on the September 29 episode of "Raw" and last Monday's edition of the show.

Nikki Bella will be competing in her first match since coming up short to Asuka on the September 8 episode of "Raw" as she goes toe-to-toe with another member of Judgment Day, Roxanne Perez. After Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeated Perez last Monday in a non-title match, Perez's stablemate Raquel Rodriguez launched a post-match beatdown on Vaquer until Nikki came to Vaquer's aid.

Jey Uso and CM Punk will be colliding with one another to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this coming Saturday after former titleholder Seth Rollins was forced to vacate due to being taken out by his former Vision stablemates Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. Before Jey and Punk square off, however, they will be meeting with one another one last time before their title match.

Additionally, while it's not currently advertised for tonight's show, Bayley did promise Lyra Valkyria that she had a birthday surprise for her last Monday following Valkyria's birthday on October 23.