Karrion Kross Names The Biggest Thing He Learned From WWE Hall Of Famer Paul Heyman

For Paul Heyman, "The Wiseman" or "The Oracle" are not merely wrestling gimmicks. Through decades of experience in pro wrestling, Heyman has earned those monikers for his success, and in some cases, his failures. These days, Heyman has a more holistic role backstage, shedding valuable advice to any performers who will listen.

One of the wrestlers who Heyman has taken a liking to is Karrion Kross, whose mysterious exit from WWE has fans still scratching their heads.

Kross was on the "Insight" podcast with Chris Van Vliet and spoke about some of the things that Heyman has taught him in the business.

"Don't ever doubt yourself, don't doubt yourself. Be honest with yourself, but do not doubt yourself. Have the self-awareness to self-correct, course correct, improve. Don't wait for somebody to tell you what to do. If you know you're supposed to be doing something, do it. If you know you need to improve somewhere, don't wait for them to tell you, just do it."

Kross goes on to impart more wisdom from "The Wiseman."

"And trust your instincts. That would be like the first thing that comes to mind. He was always like, he's one of those guys if you're just spending time around him, AJ [Styles] and Miz were the same way too. I have to say if you just spend enough time around Paul, he's not even trying to teach you things. You'll learn things if you're listening. It's one thing to hear somebody, but if you're listening, he can't help it. You will learn just being around him."

During the hour-plus sit-down, Kross also addressed whether his infamous post-WrestleMania rant affected his WWE contract negotiations.

