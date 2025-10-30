WWE's Big E Is Raising Money To Help Food Banks Ahead Of SNAP Shutdown

Due to the ongoing United States government shutdown, federal food and nutrition assistance payments will stop on November 1, leaving millions of citizens relying on programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) without their monthly benefits. To help combat this, former WWE Champion Big E is donating his earnings from Cameo to Feeding America, a network of over 200 foodbanks dedicated to ending hunger across the nation.

"As many of you are well aware, food insecurity will be a significant issue for tens of millions of hardworking Americans, for children, if the government shutdown continues through November," Big E said in a video posted to Instagram. "Even beyond the government shutdown, there are just millions of people who regularly struggle with food insecurity. So my cameos, all of the income that I would receive, Cameo is actually now lowering their usual 30% to just 5%. So 95% of the fees coming in, if you book a cameo from me, will go directly to an amazing cause in Feeding America, a charity that I've worked with several times over the last few years.

"They do so much incredible work to give directly to food banks, to feed hungry Americans across the country," he added. "A truly incredible cause. So please feel free to book me for a cameo. 95% of the money you spend will go directly to Feeding America."

Since 2017, Cameo has allowed fans to book personalized video messages from their favorite celebrities, including professional wrestlers like Big E. Currently, Big E's standard booking fee for personal cameos is set at $60 USD. Below the booking text, Big E notes that all of his net earnings from personal videos will benefit Feeding America, which fans can learn more about by expanding the section. Cameos can be booked for many occasions, such as a birthday wish, pep talks, roasting a friend, or simply answering a question.