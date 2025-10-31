WWE SmackDown Results 10/31 - SNME Contract Signing, Jade Cargill Addresses Her Heel Turn

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on October 31, 2025, coming to you from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Columbia, SC!

Happy Halloween! On the eve of Saturday Night's Main Event, Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will have a contract signing to make their match official.

Last week, not only did Jade Cargill return, but she shockingly turned on Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton. Tonight, she'll address the WWE Universe about her actions.

Last Friday, Nia Jax confronted her former friend, Alexa Bliss. She told her & Charlotte Flair that she was waiting for them to turn on each other and lose the titles. Bliss did take kindly to this assertion and will face off against Jax tonight.

Kit Wilson accused Carmelo Hayes of giving off vibes of toxic masculinity, following being jumped by The Miz. The attack left Hayes unable to face the then-Men's U.S. Champion, Sami Zayn for the title. Wilson and Hayes will go one-on-one tonight.

Two weeks ago, Ilja Dragunov shocked everyone when he defeated Zayn for his title the night of his return. Last week, he defeated Aleister Black in an open challenge. He'll put his title on the line again tonight in another open challenge.