AEW Star Konosuke Takeshita Set For Huge Double Title Match At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20

Three weeks removed from his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship win over Zack Sabre Jr., Konosuke Takeshita conquered his first challenger at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Tanahashi Final Homecoming event on Sunday. Now, he's looking ahead to Wrestle Kingdom 20, where his title is set to be raised alongside another title belonging to NJPW.

At Final Homecoming, Konosuke Takeshita defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Hirooki Goto. Goto, a former champion himself, fought hard in his quest to regain the NJPW gold, notably laying out Takeshita with a lariat and a Shouten Kai for a near fall. In the end, though, it wasn't enough to overcome Takeshita's Raging Fire, which secured the match-winning pinfall.

Amidst his post-match celebration, Takeshita then called for his next challenger to show themselves. Per NJPW, IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji answered Takeshita's request for a title match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4. To elevate the stakes, Takeshita then suggested that Tsuji also put his respective championship on the line at the event. As such, the two are now set for a double title match at NJPW's biggest show of the year.

Prior to accepting Takeshita's challenge, Tsuji successfully defended his IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi, who is on the final leg of his retirement tour. Tanahashi will also be in action at Wrestle Kingdom 20 as he marks the final match of his in-ring career. Elsewhere, NEVER Openweight Champion EVIL will take on Aaron Wolf at the event, which emanates from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.