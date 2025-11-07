Bully Ray Says This Wrestler Is The Most 'Credible' Heel In AEW

With such a stacked roster, it's easy for some hard-working individuals to get lost in the shuffle on the AEW roster, but WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that the company has someone on their books who has all the makings of being the ultimately "final boss" heel, and on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully revealed that person to be none other than Samoa Joe.

"Samoa Joe is the most credible heel, the most believable heel in AEW," Bully said. "Joe is amazing at what he does. When Joe talks, I listen, I believe. Joe has it, but they haven't done with Joe enough in my eyes. Just because they put a strap on you doesn't mean they're running with you."

Bully went on to say that there is a big difference between being in a main event and being the main event attraction, and that AEW could have a generational heel on their hands if they kept Joe in the main event scene. "I think Samoa Joe could be the biggest heel in that company and be in several main events," Bully said. "Joe is, you know, in his mid-40s...so he's kind of in, not cruise control mode, but Joe knows in that company sometimes they use him, sometimes they don't. I bet you if Joe knew 'Joe for the next year, this is what we have planned for you. You're going to do this, this, and this,' you'd find an even more motivated Samoa Joe that truly leaned in to everything."

The WWE Hall of Famer believes that the Joe fans see on AEW programming now is Joe going to work and playing his part, but if he knew that the company was going to back him, even at this stage of his career, he would be an completely different animal.

