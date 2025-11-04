AJ Styles & Dragon Lee Make First Successful Defense Of World Tag Titles Of WWE Raw

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee completed the first defense of their WWE World Tag Team Championship reign over the former champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, during "WWE Raw."

The challengers were accompanied to the ring by Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio as they sought to reclaim their titles and begin a third reign as World Tag Team Champions. Mysterio got involved on the apron, distracting the referee as Styles held McDonagh down for a roll-up.

McDonagh kicked out of the cover, reversing it into a hold for Balor to look for a Coup de Grace, but Styles rolled out of the way and Balor connected with McDonagh instead; Styles cleared the ring of Balor and hit the Phenomenal Forearm to McDonagh, but Balor returned to break up the cover.

Mysterio sought to get involved again, ordered by Balor to hit Styles with the belt, but he was caught by the referee and neutralized when Sheamus emerged to provide interference for the champions. Balor then struck Styles with a shillelagh in the ring and McDonagh went for the cover, but Lee broke the fall before the count of three. Styles then got the better of McDonagh when the ring had been cleared, hitting him with Styles Clash to get the pinfall and the title retention.