AEW Dynamite Results 11/5 - Three Blood & Guts Advantage Battles, The Opps Face Adam Page, HOOK & Eddie Kingston

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on November 5, 2025, coming to you live from the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas!

Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders will be going head-to-head with Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Mark Briscoe in a Men's Blood & Guts Match on November 12, while TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and Marina Shafir square off with Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Queen Aminata, Harley Cameron, and Willow Nightingale in the first ever Women's Blood & Guts Match that same night. Before all twenty competitors face off with one another in their respective bouts, a Best Of Three series to determine which teams will win the opportunity to add members of their teams into the cages first will kick off tonight. Cassidy will be going one-on-one with Castagnoli and Garcia will be taking on Allin in the first two Blood & Guts Advantage Battles for the men's teams, while Aminata collides with Bayne in the first Blood & Guts Advantage Battle for the women's teams.

Eddie Kingston will be competing in his first match on "Dynamite" since losing the Continental Championship to current holder Kazuchika Okada on the March 20, 2024 edition of the show as he teams up with AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page and HOOK to face AEW World Trios Champions Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps. After Joe emerged victorious against Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, and his former stablemate HOOK in a Fright Night Four-Way Match to secure another shot at Page's title at AEW Full Gear on November 18, Page surprised Joe by disguising himself as Tony Schiavone and pretending to interview him in order to launch a post-match beatdown on him.

The second quarterfinals match for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament will be taking place tonight, as Ring Of Honor Women's World Champion Athena joins forces with the aforementioned Mone to take on the aforementioned Cameron and Nightingale. The winners of tonight's match will go on to face The Sisters of Sin, who defeated the aforementioned Aminata and Hayter in a quarterfinals match last Wednesday to be the first team to advance.