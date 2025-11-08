Darby Allin Explains Why He Won't Become A Trainer Following AEW Career

Once a professional wrestler decides to hang up their boots, they can travel down many different avenues. Some start podcasts, others hit the convention circuit, and then there are those who stay close to the business by transitioning into a backstage role where they coach and train young talent. The latter of those paths is one that current AEW star Darby Allin has no interest in, and he explained why during a recent appearance on the "My Mom's Basement" podcast.

"I honestly just want to disappear from the world of wrestling," Allin said. "I don't want a whole lot to do with it when I'm like retired. Yeah, it's fun to see people like, you know, coach people, but I couldn't. I don't think I'd have the patience for it with the egos and stuff. ... I don't know. I kind of want to just disappear from everything, like I just want [to] live a personal, private life. Make movies and just disappear. ... I don't want to be one of these guys who's clinging for the spotlight you know? Like, 'Pay attention to me!'"

Despite not wanting anything to do with training young talent, or anything to do with wrestling after he eventually calls time on his career, Allin has had a small part to play in helping aspiring wrestlers who are close to him. He was famously close friends with Nick Wayne before Wayne signed with AEW as a teenager, and during a recent art show at 52 Walker, Allin was part of the debut match for Steven Borden Jr., the son of "The Icon" Sting, Allin's former tag team partner, with Allin helping the son of Sting get up to speed with the basics of professional wrestling.

