AJ Styles' WrestleMania Matches, Ranked

Next year, AJ Styles is set to compete at his final WWE WrestleMania, as he announced this past October that he will officially retire from professional wrestling in 2026. To honor Styles' legacy on the "Grandest Stage Of Them All," listed below is our ranking for "The Phenomenal One's" top five matches at the event since he joined WWE in 2016. Over his the course of his career, Styles has participated in nine matches at WWE's biggest show of the year, with WrestleMania 39 being the only time he missed the event due to an injury. Additionally, Styles competed in singles competition for eight of his nine matches at the show, with his WrestleMania 37 contest against The New Day being his only multi-man bout.

Although Styles has definitely had a few forgettable matches at the "Showcase Of The Immortals," he has often managed to impress at WrestleMania, especially when the rest of the card failed to deliver.