WWE Stars Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio Star In Ad Campaign For Top ESPN Host's Brand

This holiday season, fans can get all the caps they want, literally.

Per a press release, global sports retailer Lids has officially launched its 2025 holiday campaign, called "ALL CAPS," which promises to deliver a celebration of self-expression, fandom, and culture. Featured in it are a few faces familiar to WWE fans — Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, and WWE broadcaster Peter Rosenberg. Sports media icon and ESPN host Stephen A. Smith headlines the campaign in a series of promotional videos.

Mysterio and Rosenberg appear as correspondents for Smith in one, with "Dirty" Dom eagerly noting that he and his WWE colleague are checking out as many hats as they can at Lids. Rosenberg added that Lids now has hats for all the sports teams and of all the styles. In the next frame, Mysterio appears with a stack of hats in his hands, representing teams such as the San Diego Padres to the Tampa Bay Rays.

In another video featuring Liv Morgan, she is seen talking loudly, as if she were verbally operating in "all caps." When DJ duo me n ü then informed the WWE star that they were previously texting her in all capital letters due to the "ALL CAPS" campaign, Morgan let out her best dramatic laugh. Other notable figures in the brand's promotional content are multi-platinum recording artist Quavo, comedian couple Chicklet and Maleni, and NBA trainer Chris Brickley.

"At Lids, we've always believed that fandom is something that should be celebrated unapologetically," said Lids President Bob Durda. "With 'ALL CAPS' we're giving fans a campaign that embodies that authentic spirit. Stephen A. Smith's passion and personality perfectly capture the energy that defines Lids and our customers everywhere."