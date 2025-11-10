AEW's Kazuchika Okada Makes The Case For Main Eventing NJPW WK With Hiroshi Tanahashi

Japanese pro wrestling Legend Hiroshi Tanahashi is set to hang up his boots permanently at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20, in early January 2026. And none other than the "Rainmaker," Kazuchika Okada, will be the final opponent Tanahashi will face when they come clashing at the Tokyo Dome one more time. The reigning AEW Unified Champion was interviewed ahead of the major event and had no question of where the match should fall on the card.

"Well, the main event, of course," he simply stated during an interview with "Tokyo Sports". "I've always said the IWGP should be the main event, but this is different. If it's me, it's gotta be the main event, right?"

Considering the history between the two men, Okada has put his own feelings about the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship aside to recognize the legacy of his opponent.

"Mr. Tanahashi is also a veteran of New Japan, and I feel it would be unfair for other wrestlers to compete after him," Okada added. "Experiencing a main event where you don't get much reaction afterward, or experiencing an IWGP title match not being the main event—both are valuable experiences. I think that will be a valuable experience for both Takeshita and Tsuji. (Fans) could even vote on it."

The reference to a fan vote calls back to Wrestle Kingdom 8, when the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship Match between Tanahashi and Shinsuke Nakamura was voted into the main event over Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito's IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match. The vote had been a thorn in the side of both Naito and Okada, who went on to main event the Tokyo Dome many times, often referencing the vote.