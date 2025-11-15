AEW Star MVP Recalls Promo Classes Taught By WWE's Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon might have been criticized for his booking way before the controversies against him started racking up, tainting his legacy in the process, but few people have ever denied that he had charisma and could cut a promo when needed for the storylines involving his character. Interestingly, according to MVP, McMahon even held promo classes to teach WWE talent how to cut promos.

"I remember when Vince McMahon, at WWE, was doing promo classes and, you know, [for] certain people it was mandatory; you had to attend his promo classes," the veteran recalled during an episode of his "Marking Out" podcast, adding that people were surprised to hear that he was one of the people who had to attend these classes. "I learned a lot. And one of the things Vince said: 'A promo is a match. A match is a promo. The formula is pretty much the same.'"

MVP further maintained that McMahon led these classes himself in a classroom setting, complete with notebooks.

"Everything he was saying? I knew and understood, so, for me, it was just validation," he added. "Everybody has their own style of promo and I've said many times – I think the best promos are conversational," MVP added, noting how promo work needs to work around characters. "When you're doing a promo right, the essence of a promo is to captivate the viewer. Gain their attention and then make them want to see the conflict."

