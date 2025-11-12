WWE NXT Results 11/11 - NXT Championship Last Man Standing Match, WWE Speed Championship Up For Grabs

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on November 11, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Ricky Saints previously retained the NXT Championship against Trick Williams at "NXT" Halloween Havoc on October 25. That hasn't stopped Williams though, as he has continued his conquest to regain the NXT Championship. Tonight, he has a chance to become a three time titleholder as he challenges Saints for the NXT Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. Tensions between the archrivals have completely boiled over across the last couple of months, culminating during last Tuesday's edition of the show when a tense exchange of words with one another via satellite broke down into a brawl when the pair found one another in person backstage and Williams employed the use of a pipe to take out Saints.

El Grande Americano will be putting the WWE Speed Championship on the line in a match with a five minute time limit as he defends against the co-winner of season one of "WWE LFG", Jasper Troy. Troy emerged victorious against TNA star Zachary Wentz and "WWE SmackDown" star Axiom in the first round and semifinals of a WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament respectively to secure his spot in tonight's match.

After herself, her Culling stablemate Izzi Dame, and Lola Vice came up short to Fatal Influence in a Six Woman Tag Team match last Tuesday, NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on her mind to share. While Paxley has said she wants to be a defending champion, Dame and fellow Culling members Shawn Spears and Niko Vance have indicated that they may not be as keen on the idea as Paxley is over the past couple of weeks.

Additionally, Josh Briggs will be going head-to-head with Tavion Heights after Briggs and Heights got his retribution last week when he cost Briggs a non-title match against the aforementioned Grande last Tuesday.