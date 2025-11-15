AEW Star Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Has A Hard Time Giving Advice Backstage

Former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston is a veteran of the business, having made his debut with Chikara back in 2002. The star worked for a variety of promotions, including Westside Xtreme Wrestling, Combat Zone Wrestling, ROH, TNA, and the NWA, before he debuted for AEW in July 2020. While he may be a grizzled vet when it comes to the professional wrestling game, he told PWInsider Elite that he's not one to give a lot of backstage advice to the younger guys.

"It's not, 'No. I don't want to help other guys,'" Kingston explained. "I'm not that a******, but I am the a****** that goes, 'They have come to me.' Because I've gone out of my way, it's not like I just made this up, like, I've gotten burnt before. It's not like I'm just making this up and being a d*** or an old, bitter guy... No, it's I got burnt before by going out of my way and helping people, so now, you have to come to me."

Kingston said that even when it comes to working with younger guys, he isn't good at having someone without as much experience as him tell him what's right and wrong, then having to work through that. He said that when a veteran like Jerry Lynn or Christopher Daniels tells him something, even if he doesn't agree, he "shuts up" and takes it in anyway.

"That's what I was taught," he said. "I just see sometimes other people with other agents, they weren't taught that same respect, I guess you could say, and I don't know if I could handle [being a coach], to be honest with you, without getting fired my first day."

