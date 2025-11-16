AEW Collision Results 11/15 - Fletcher Vs. Sky For The TNT Championship, FTR & LFI Team Up

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on November 15, 2025, coming to you live from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania!

Following the inaugural women's Blood & Guts match, we'll hear from "Timeless" Toni Storm following her surrendering to save Mina Shirakawa. Ahead of their tag team tournament match, Alex Windsor and RIHO will take on the returning team of Maya World & HYAN.

The Death Riders lost the men's Blood & Guts match and look to get back on track tonight. PAC, Wheeler Yuta, & Daniel Garcia will face Tommy Billington, Adam Priest, and Jay Lethal.

Before the Blood & Guts match, Don Callis Family member, Mark Davis attacked Mark Briscoe in an effort to take him out of the match and weaken him before his rematch against Kyle Fletcher at Full Gear. Briscoe still competed in the cage match and challenged Davis for a match tonight in a Battle of the Marks. With Full Gear a week away, Kyle Fletcher will put his TNT Championship on the line against former TNT Champion, Scorpio Sky.

On "Dynamite", FTR interrupted Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and Dax Harwood insulted him. As Steamboat attempted to leave the ring, Harwood punched him several times before BRODIDO made the save. Tonight, FTR will team up with ROH tag champions, RUSH and Sammy Guevara to face Bandido, Juice Robinson, and JetSpeed in al All-Star 8-Man tag.