Legendary NWA Broadcaster Bob Caudle Dies At Age 95

Bob Caudle, known for his work as a professional wrestling announcer, has died at the age of 95. According to his son Mike, Caudle passed peacefully in his sleep overnight.

Caudle's journey in the wrestling industry began in the late 1950s, when he hosted a television studio wrestling program local to Savannah, Georgia. Across the next four decades, he'd expand his work as commentator and interviewer for brands such as Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling, South Atlantic Pro Wrestling, and Smoky Mountain Wrestling. Caudle's last broadcast appearance came as a part of Ric Flair's Last Match event in July 2022, which he opened and closed via a voice-over.

Flair, who crossed paths with Caudle several times under the National Wrestling Alliance banner, penned a tribute to him on X. "Bob Caudle Was A Great Friend, And Someone Who Helped Me Develop My Interview Skills," Flair wrote. "You Were A Great Man Bob, And You Will Be Remembered Forever As One Of The Greatest Announcers Of All Time. I Cherish All The Time That I Got To Spend With You. Rest In Peace My Dear Friend!"

NWA followed suit with its own homage, marked with a photograph of Caudle alongside Johnny Weaver, with whom he partnered in the 1980s. "Throughout the '70s and well into the 1980s and beyond, Bob left an indelible mark on the NWA, its programming, and fans," wrote the promotion. "His was the signature voice of countless NWA broadcasts and pay-per-views during a decades-long career. The NWA sends its most sincere condolences to Bob's friends, family, and fans. As the broadcast legend said to close each episode of NWA Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling: 'So long for now.'"

The Wrestling Inc. staff sends its condolences to the family and friends of Bob Caudle.