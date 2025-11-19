WWE NXT Gold Rush Week One Results 11/18 - NXT Women's Championship On The Line, Three Other Titles Up For Grabs

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Gold Rush Week One on November 18, 2025, coming to you live from The Theatre At Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York!

Tatum Paxley of The Culling will be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line tonight as she defends against Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne. Not only did Paxley previously dethrone Jayne as NXT Women's Champion at "NXT" Halloween Havoc on October 25, but Jayne also convinced Paxley to give her a title shot in a verbal exchange between the pair during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" despite Paxley's stablemate Izzi Dame's best attempt to try talking Paxley out of agreeing.

Three other titles will be on the line tonight, as Sol Ruca looks to win back the Women's North American Championship tonight when she challenges current titleholder Blake Monroe. Although Ruca was sidelined with a knee injury and Monroe won the title by defeating Ruca's ally Zaria (who defended on Ruca's behalf) at Halloween Havoc, Ruca has insisted that she's ready to return to action after being medically cleared despite lingering concerns from Zaria and "NXT" General Manager Ava.

Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox of DarkState will be putting the NXT Championship on the line for the first time since becoming two time titleholders at Halloween Havoc when they dethroned "Broken" Matt Hardy and Brother Nero in a Broken Rules Match as they defend against Je'Von Evans and reigning TNA Wrestling X-Division Champion Leon Slater. After Evans challenged Griffin and Lennox to tonight's match last Tuesday, himself and Slater managed to outsmart DarkState when they tried to get the better of them with the number's game by pretending that Slater wasn't in the Performance Center and having him present during the segment virtually.

Chelsea Green and Ethan Page will be putting the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning AAA stars LA Hiedra and Mr. Iguana at AAA Alianzas on November 2 as they defend against Thea Hail and TNA star Joe Hendry. Hail managed to score a win over Green's ally Alba Fyre last Tuesday as Green, Page, and Hendry watched on from ringside.