Paul Heyman Explains Why He's Uncomfortable Being Himself On WWE TV

Last year, Paul Heyman's celebrated role as a manager in pro wrestling propelled the veteran into the WWE Hall of Fame. Despite that honor, and having been a part of several major stars' runs to the top, Heyman continues to be active as an onscreen character. However, the Paul Heyman fans see on TV isn't the same as the man in real life, and according to Heyman, he wouldn't be comfortable acting more like himself.

"Because I know how f***ed up I am," Heyman explained during an interview with Stephanie McMahon on "What's Your Story?"

Heyman added that the reality of who he is won't be entertaining for anyone, except maybe for those who want to laugh at him. The WWE personality doesn't believe most fans have interest in seeing someone as "flawed" as he is. Heyman then clarified that he isn't uncomfortable being himself in his daily life, but things are different when it comes to how he allows himself to be presented in the public eye.

"First, I'm super private. Two, I don't think anybody pays to see me, I think they pay to see 'him,'" Heyman expressed.

Later in the same interview, Heyman also explained why it took until 2024 to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Apparently, it wasn't ever something he wanted to do while still an active performer. However, last year maked the first time Paul "Triple H" Levesque was in full control of the Hall of Fame, and WrestleMania 40 was a historic moment, so a personal invitation from Levesque was all it took to finally convince him to take the offer.

