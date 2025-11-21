AEW's Tony Khan Talks Okada Returning To NJPW For Tanahashi Match At Wrestle Kingdom

For the final time, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada will face off as the former marks his retirement match at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 20 event on January 4. On the AEW Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan explained how Okada's match with Tanahashi came together given their extensive history and Okada's desire to travel to Japan once more.

"It made sense on the AEW calendar for a number of reasons, but also it made sense on New Japan's calendar as I understood for a number of reasons," Khan said. "So we were all very happy about the huge buzz around the announcement and the great ticket sales for New Japan Pro-Wrestling with the announcement of Okada versus Tanahashi at the Tokyo Dome. There's an incredible history with Okada versus Tanahashi. For us, Okada was always the plan that he would travel, and it's an honor that AEW and Kazuchika Okada are in a position to work with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Hiroshi Tanahashi to promote Tanahashi's final match and for Okada versus Tanahashi to be that match. That's always what we'd talked about."

According to Khan, he met with Tanahashi — who also serves as NJPW's President — for dinner during AEW Double or Nothing weekend in May 2025. Amidst their meal, the two executives then discussed the possibility of Okada being Tanahashi's final in-ring opponent. Both "The Rainmaker" and "The Ace" were said to be "very excited" about the idea, so much so that all parties involved later brought it to life.

"Everybody thought that this was the biggest possible opportunity to make not only an incredible business success but also most of all a well deserved tribute to Hiroshi Tanahashi, who's one of the legends of worldwide pro wrestling and in particular for New Japan Pro-Wrestling," Khan said.

