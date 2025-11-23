AEW's Tony Khan Discusses Karrion Kross/Darby Allin Comic-Con Interaction

Ever since leaving WWE, fans have been trying to predict Killer Kross' next move in the industry, and while many originally believed his exit was all a part of a dramatic work, it seems like he's slowly reestablishing himself on the independent circuit. Interestingly, Kross had an interaction with AEW star Darby Allin at Comic Con, leading some fans to push for him to finally have an AEW debut instead.

During an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Tony Khan was asked about whether this could become a reality, to which the AEW President revealed he hasn't spoken to Kross in years. "I like Killer Kross. It would be interesting to at some point talk to him again; it's been a long time since I've talked to Killer Kross," he said.

Khan then addressed the interaction with Allin at Comic Con, noting that it wasn't planned and Allin was there simply to promote AEW Full Gear and commented on their clash on the indies. "That night, I had a lot of things going on, and I actually wanted to go see his match but Darby had to be hustled out," he added. "I didn't get to see [Kross] that night, and that probably would've been a great chance to get reconnected."

The AEW President then commented on WWE parting ways with Kross, describing the situation as interesting. "I think he is very talented, and Darby said he had a great experience with him, so it would definitely be worth reconnecting," Khan noted.

