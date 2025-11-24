Bret Hart Says Punches Thrown By This WWE Star Make Him Feel 'Embarrassed'

It's no secret that WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart has never been afraid to voice his true thoughts on the current state of the wrestling business or criticize those who he's worked with throughout his career. Whether it's taking shots at WCW icon Goldberg, complaining about Hulk Hogan being selfish, or having been displeased with WWE's product today, Hart is no stranger to generating controversy, and during a recent sit-down interview in Montreal, Canada, "The Hitman" didn't hold back.

Speaking on the "Johnny I Pro Show," Hart explained why he finds it difficult to watch professional wrestling today, and slammed a WWE veteran for how he delivers punches in the ring.

"I'll be honest, I have a hard time watching today's wrestling. I just can't really watch it. It's too fake for me. I love watching the old 90s wrestling. I really do. When I watch my matches back or just in almost any match, even obscure Stampede Wrestling matches, there's something about the realism. The punches and the kicks ... I think that today's wrestlers are actors. Most of them are actors pretending to be wrestlers," Hart claimed. "Who's that Irish guy? Sheamus ... I see him, I'm like, why don't you take 10 minutes and go down and have someone teach you how to throw a punch instead of throwing that embarrassment of a punch?"

Hart continued by referring to his match with The Hart Foundation against The Nasty Boys at WrestleMania 7, explaining that the punches he delivered to Jerry Sags looked real and is a great example of how to engage in combat without legitimately hurting an opponent.

