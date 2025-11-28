WWE HOFer Mark Henry Once Nearly Flipped A Car, According To AEW Star

WWE-turned-AEW star MVP has been open about his life and his time on the road throughout his over-two decades long career on his "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze" podcast. On a recent episode of the show, MVP and Swayze were sharing a drink of Monkey's Shoulder, a brand of Scotch whisky, and the leader of the Hurt Syndicate said he had a story about the drink, involving former tag team partner, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. He started out the story by saying that Henry started to enjoy a drink later in life, but he was never out of control, despite the tale.

"One night in Italy, drunk, walking back to the hotel, the whole street was lined up with these little two-door hatchbacks. Tiny little cars," MVP explained. "I made the joke, I said, 'Mark, wouldn't it be funny if you just flipped over a bunch of these cars...' And he laughed about it. Then, Mark went over and squatted down and got one hand up underneath the rear bumper... I just remember one of those little hatchbacks that was almost as big as he was. He squatted down, and I watched him do this, he lifted the side of the car up off the ground. The tires came up off the ground and then he dropped it down and he walked over and he goes, 'Yeah, I could do that.' And he could! I watched him lift the tires up!"

The pair teamed together briefly in 2009 after MVP was drafted to "WWE Raw." The pair challenged, unsuccessfully, for the WWE Tag Team Championships against Chris Jericho and Big Show at Breaking Point that year.

