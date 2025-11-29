Downstait Singer Wants To 'Finish' Former WWE Universal Champion's Song

WWE fans know the band Downstait best due to the massive mainstream popularity of Cody Rhodes' theme, "Kingdom," the song that he was able to take back to WWE with him after helping establish AEW and using the song there. The band first wrote and performed The Miz's theme "I Came to Win" back in 2011 and has worked with plenty of other stars throughout the years. Downstait's guitarist, Justin Call, recently appeared on the "Ropes N Riffs Podcast" to talk about wrestling themes and music. He said there's a theme, one used by a former WWE Universal Champion, that he'd love to work on again.

"I would love to finish the Kevin Owens theme," Call said. "It's such a brutal, guttural song that would just be really fun to put some more to that."

Downstait hasn't just worked with WWE stars, however. The band also did former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker's song, "The Epic." Call said he would like to continue work on her song, as well.

"I would love to finish putting vocals on Britt's theme," he explained. "She just really liked the instrumental. It would be cool to put something full together for that song."

Call explained that Baker was given the option for vocals on her music and he gave her advice. He told her the song "definitely stands out when it's got words," but ultimately, AEW and Baker went with the instrumental version. He also said that at Rhodes' request at one point, her song had a dentist drill, but they nixed that right away.

