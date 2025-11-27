AEW Dynamite Thanksgiving Eve Results 11/26 - 2025 Continental Classic Begins & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" Thanksgiving Eve on November 26, 2025, coming to you live from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee!

The 2025 Continental Classic is set to kick off tonight, as the leader of The Death Riders Jon Moxley will be squaring off with Macsara Dorada in the first Blue League match, while Darby Allin goes head-to-head with Kevin Knight of JetSpeed and defending Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will be taking on his Don Callis Family stablemate Kyle Fletcher in the first two Gold League Matches.

In addition to Okada, Fletcher, Knight, and Allin, Death Riders member PAC and Knight's JetSpeed tag team partner "Speedball" Mike Bailey will be competing as members of the Gold League. The Blue League will also consist of reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita, fellow Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli, Roderick Strong, and Orange Cassidy in addition to Moxley and Dorada.

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament will also be continuing tonight, as Sisters of Sin's Julia Hart and Skye Blue will be going head-to-head with Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron of Babes Of Wrath in a semifinals match. Sisters of Sin defeated Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata in a quarterfinals match, while Babes Of Wrath emerged victorious against Ring Of Honor Women's World Champion Athena and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in another quarterfinals match.

Samoa Joe dethroned "Hangman" Adam Page's 133 as AEW World Champion this past Saturday at AEW Full Gear when he emerged as the victor of a Steel Cage match after HOOK revealed himself as the newest member of The Opps by gaining entry into the Steel Cage and hit Page with the AEW World Championship belt to blindside him. Following such, Joe, HOOK, and their stablemates Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata will be hosting a celebration in honor of Joe putting an end to Page's 133 day reign as AEW World Champion.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness greet audiences at home as Kyle Fletcher makes his way to the ring. Kazuchika Okada follows, and Don Callis has joined the announce desk as the rest of commentary explains that Okada has surrendered his Continental Championship for the 2025 Continental Classic.