Ken Shamrock Remembers 'Confusing' WWE Debut

Ken Shamrock's UFC career was legendary, as in the 90s, he, alongside his peers, laid the foundations for UFC that fans enjoy today. However, Shamrock was one of the few in the '90s who tried his hand at WWE and still found some measure of success. But his debut was something that the veteran described as 'confusing' during a recent interview on the "Wrestling Life Online" podcast.

"It was pretty confusing going into that match, for me personally," Shamrock explained, looking back at his WrestleMania 13 debut in the Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin match. "I hadn't had the experience to be in there with those two guys at that level. I mean, these are icons, guys that are just, as we know now, just greatness." Despite this, Shamrock admits he was happy for the chance but that he doubted whether he could keep up with the two legends. In a testimony to their ability, he didn't have to do much because of how they carried one another.

"I credit a lot of my understanding of the character which I was supposed to be. I credit a lot of that to Bret in helping me understand that I'm not a pro wrestler," he added. "They brought me in as this 'World's Most Dangerous Man.' And to go out there and do hip tosses and leapfrogs and, you know, these things that's just not me, that's not who they brought me in for; they brought me in for what I was famous for, and that was submitting guys." Shamrock then claimed that following this revelation, he could flourish in WWE.

