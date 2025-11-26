WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/21/2025

Over the past two months, viewership for "WWE SmackDown" has taken a massive hit due to Nielsen's introduction of its "Big Data + Panel" system, which aims to deliver more accurate ratings on cable and broadcast. The blue brand reached a new low for the October 31 edition of the show, which brought in less than 1 million viewers after going head-to-head with the World Series. However, "SmackDown's" viewership has steadily improved since then, with this past Friday's episode being the best results the brand has drawn since September.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "SmackDown" averaged 1,210,000 viewers and posted an 0.29 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership was up by 4%, while the 18-49 demo increased by 7%. Despite facing stiff competition from the Florida State vs. NC State college football game on ESPN, "SmackDown" managed to rank second in the key demographic on cable Friday night. Additionally, WWE's ticket sales slightly improved since the last time they visited Denver, Colorado, with 11,660 seats being sold for "SmackDown" last week, which is a 2% increase from the episode of "WWE Raw" that aired from the Ball Arena last year.

Although "SmackDown" has continued to improve its totals over the past three weeks, its numbers have significantly declined since this time last year, with viewership decreasing by 18% since November 2024. The 18-49 demo has unfortunately suffered to a greater extent, with "SmackDown" being down in the category by 34% since last fall. Hopefully this upcoming Friday's episode of "SmackDown" will draw strong ratings with Survivor Series just three days away, as many of the WWE stars scheduled to compete at the event will be featured on the show.