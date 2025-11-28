AEW Collision Results 11/27 - 2025 Continental Classic Continues, Eddie Kingston Faces Katsuyori Shibata

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Collision" on November 27, 2025, coming to you from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee on a special Thursday night edition!

The 2025 AEW Continental Classic is set to continue tonight, as JetSpeed's "Speedball" Mike Bailey goes toe-to-toe with PAC of The Death Riders in a Gold League Match while reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family takes on The Paragon's Roderick Strong in a Blue League Match. PAC's stablemates Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli each earned three points during last night's edition of "AEW Dynamite" when defeated Mascara Dorada and Orange Cassidy respectively in a pair of Blue League matches, while Takeshita's stablemate Kyle Fletcher and Bailey's JetSpeed tag team partner Kevin Knight both earned three points of their own when they emerged victorious against Kazuchikoa Okada and Darby Allin respectively in the Gold League.

Eddie Kingston will be competing in his first singles match since scoring a win against The Beast Mortos on the October 11 episode of "Collision" as he collides with one third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions Katsuyori Shibata. Kingston threw out the challenge to Shibata during last night's episode of "Dynamite" in a video message as he put Shibata and the rest of The Opps on notice.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, along with their manager Stokely, will be appearing on tonight's show with something on their minds to share after they dethroned Brody King and Bandido as AEW World Tag Team Champions at AEW Full Gear. Likewise, The Demand's Ricochet also has something on his mind to share after emerging victorious against The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and the aforementioned Castagnoli of The Death Riders, the aforementioned Bailey, Kevin Knight, Matt Menard, Mark Davis, the aforementioned Strong, and the aforementioned Cassidy in a Casino Gauntlet Match on Saturday to become the first ever AEW National Champion.

Additionally, after herself and Anna Jay came up short to Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir in a quarterfinals match for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champion on the "Dynamite" and "Collision" special, Tay Melo looks to redeem herself when she squares off with Triangle Of Madness' Thekla.