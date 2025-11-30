Rhyno Looks Back On Popular WWE Team With Heath Slater

Rhyno's 2016 return to WWE and unlikely pairing with Heath Slater ended up being more successful than anyone could have imagined, allowing both men to flourish in the tag team division. Unfortunately for the tag team and their fans, Rhyno parted ways in April 2020, effectively ending the pairing. In hindsight, it's still a chapter that Rhyno looks back on fondly, as he revealed during an interview for the WWE Vault YouTube channel.

"The whole buildup with heath and everything, and he was the one who finally came through in the end, and what a reaction," Rhyno recalled while looking back at him and Slater capturing the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships. "The only think I can think of, why it worked so much with Heath and I? People really liked me from the whole ECW thing, and people loved him; they loved Heath!"

Rhyno admitted that he didn't think their pairing would work initially, but still praised whoever came up with the idea. "I don't think it was supposed to go to the titles, but it just worked so well," he said. Rhyno then added that their pairing ultimately led to a genuine friendship off-screen as well. "When my brother got cancer – you know that weighs a lot – and he had two and a half months and he passed and that was 2017. ... And Heath would make it a point to, 'You know, let's call your brother' and stuff, and Heath didn't know it at the time. He was just being himself."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.