AEW's Swerve Strickland Compares Wrestling To Music

Despite fully immersing himself in pro wrestling, Swerve Strickland also pursues a career in music, and as "Sw3rve The Realest," he's already released two albums: 2023's "You Couldn't Be Me" and 2024's "Motion Sickness." Strickland has become one of AEW's biggest names, and to the wrestler, there are similarities to wrestling and music that allow him to be passionate about both.

"The world is an oyster at this point," he proclaimed during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "I want my music on the freaking Time's Square building, you know what I mean? Advertised and stuff like that. I want to compete with billboards." Strickland was also asked about whether his focus is on wrestling or music. "I feel like they're one and the same now. I've done so much with wrestling that kind of got me in the door with music in a lot of different ways."

Strickland then quickly addressed his naysayers, admitting that he isn't as good as he aspires to be, but that this motivates him to become even better. "I like the fact that I don't know everything. I chase the fact that I don't know everything. I chase the fact that I haven't achieved everything, because that's the chase!" Strickland explained about his mentality behind his career. "There's times where I'll find patterns that work for both." He then further explained that timing and rhythm are essentially present in both footwork in wrestling and the beats of music.

