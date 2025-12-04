AEW Dynamite Results 12/3 - Hardcore Holiday Death Match, Blue & Gold League Continental Classic Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on December 3, 2025, coming to you live from the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana!

Babes of Wrath's Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale will be finding out who will be facing them in the finals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament tonight, as Timeless Love Bombs' Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa go head-to-head with Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir in a semifinals Hardcore Holiday Death Match. Storm and Shirakawa earned the right to choose the stipulation for tonight's match at AEW Full Gear on November 22 when they defeated Bayne and Shafir, Babes of Wrath, and Sisters of Sin in a Four Corners Match.

The 2025 Continental Classic is set to continue tonight, as Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family will be squaring off with Kevin Knight, while Fletcher's stablemate and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will be going one-on-one on PAC in a pair of Gold League Matches and PAC's Death Rider stablemates Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will be colliding with one another in a Blue League Match. Fletcher, PAC, and Knight are currently leading the Gold League with three points each, while Moxley, Castagnoli, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita are tied for first in the Blue League with three points apiece.

Additionally, titleholder Samoa Joe of The Opps and Eddie Kingston will be meeting one another ahead of their AEW World Championship match at "AEW Dynamite" Winter Is Coming on December 10.

We are live! Excalibur and Bryan Danielson greet audiences at home as Tony Schiavone is waiting in the ring to introduce Samoa Joe and Eddie Kingston. Both men make their way to the ring.