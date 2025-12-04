AEW Dynamite Results 12/3 - Hardcore Holiday Death Match, Blue & Gold League Continental Classic Matches
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on December 3, 2025, coming to you live from the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana!
Babes of Wrath's Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale will be finding out who will be facing them in the finals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament tonight, as Timeless Love Bombs' Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa go head-to-head with Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir in a semifinals Hardcore Holiday Death Match. Storm and Shirakawa earned the right to choose the stipulation for tonight's match at AEW Full Gear on November 22 when they defeated Bayne and Shafir, Babes of Wrath, and Sisters of Sin in a Four Corners Match.
The 2025 Continental Classic is set to continue tonight, as Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family will be squaring off with Kevin Knight, while Fletcher's stablemate and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will be going one-on-one on PAC in a pair of Gold League Matches and PAC's Death Rider stablemates Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will be colliding with one another in a Blue League Match. Fletcher, PAC, and Knight are currently leading the Gold League with three points each, while Moxley, Castagnoli, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita are tied for first in the Blue League with three points apiece.
Additionally, titleholder Samoa Joe of The Opps and Eddie Kingston will be meeting one another ahead of their AEW World Championship match at "AEW Dynamite" Winter Is Coming on December 10.
We are live! Excalibur and Bryan Danielson greet audiences at home as Tony Schiavone is waiting in the ring to introduce Samoa Joe and Eddie Kingston. Both men make their way to the ring.
Samoa Joe and Eddie Kingston Meet Ahead Of Their AEW World Championship Match at Winter Is Coming
Joe orders Schiavone to get out of the ring before he snatches the ugly wig off his head, and Schiavone obliges to take his seat at the commentary desk. Joe says himself and Kingston have situations to address, then says the fans are too stupid to realize when they're in the presence of greatness. He addresses why HOOK betrayed Kingston and says he wanted HOOK to have a complete education learning about what's on the other side. He says Kingston won't cross the finish line at Winter Is Coming, but not because of anything he did, but because he was choked unconscious in the middle of the ring.
Kingston says Joe was once held in high regard, but he sold his soul hard and says Joe showed fighting spirit and what it meant to be a real Heavyweight Champion, but now he jumps people from behind. He says Joe became the guys he used to hate and call out, then says if Joe doesn't bring back his old self back, he will eat him alive at Winter Is Coming and heads to the back.
