Bronson Reed Reveals Who He Was Able To 'Lean On' While Training At The WWE PC

Bronson Reed is currently at the forefront of WWE alongside Bron Breakker in The Vision stable, as the promotion seems to be positioning Breakker to become one of the biggest names in WWE. However, Bronson is still a force to be reckoned with, but even he had to overcome difficulties in the Performance Center on his way into the promotion.

"I was lucky enough, at the time, there was a wrestler by the name of Shane Haste who wrestles in New Japan at the moment, he was actually signed to WWE," Reed recalled during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," noting that Shane Haste (Thorn in WWE) helped him at the time. "And, funnily enough, the man that coached me in pro wrestling when I started when I was 18 years old, his name is Hartley Jackson. He was actually coaching at the PC at the same time, so I was able to lean on those two."

Reed further expressed that it was only for a period of six months, but thereafter, he found his own groove in WWE. When asked about important moments in his WWE career so far, Reed pointed to his WWE North American Championship win, expressing that it felt like a culmination of all of his work on the independents until that point. He noted he'd had a 12-year career before WWE, and how winning gold on "NXT" 'Black & Gold' was Triple H's way of recognizing your efforts.

