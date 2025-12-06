AEW Champ Kris Statlander Explains Why She Doesn't See Herself As A Wrestling Fan

In addition to never viewing herself as a wrestling fan, Statlander admitted that she had no desire to step inside the ropes, but eventually decided to test her talents in the ring and realized she could perform at a high level.

"So I didn't want to be a pro wrestler. I didn't know what wrestling was until I started training ... I was very much just like, oh, we'll see what happens. We'll see where I go with this. I never really had the goal to get signed or to win a belt or anything like that. It was something fun for me to do that was physical and then I ended up being pretty good at it, and here I am now. But I feel like I was weird and I was very awkward, socially awkward."

Statlander continued to explain that she's always been quiet and awkward to be around, stating that she's often shy when first meeting new people until she becomes familiar with those around her.

