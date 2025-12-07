WWE Star John Cena Reflects On His 2005 Hip-Hop Album

John Cena originally captured fans attention when he altered his gimmick to a rapper-inspired one, quickly rising up to the top of the match card. However, as many fans know, his rapping was never just a gimmick — in 2005 he released his debut album, "You Can't See Me," which included his iconic "The Time Is Now" theme and 16 other tracks.

Cena recently appeared on "The Jimmy Kimmel Show," where he was reminded of the first time he ever appeared on the show 20 years ago, promoting the "You Can't See Me" album.

"Sure was, sure was!" he exclaimed, pointing out that Kimmel helped the album go triple platinum because of the appearance. Kimmel then asked Cena if he'll ever follow up with another or celebrate the 20-year anniversary of its release.

"No way, that chapter is closed, just like we're closing the WWE chapter on the 13th, the hip-hop chapter is closed," Cena said, referencing his pro wrestling career coming to an end. Interestingly, despite Cena's claims about moving on, he admitted that he does still listen to the album.

"Every year I try to listen to it," he said. "I'm very proud of it, I look back on it proudly and I'm very proud of what we did."

Cena additionally expressed that he's humbled by being able to try his hand at music, pro wrestling, and acting. "I don't think a lot of people get to do all that!"

