Roman Reigns' Most Eye-Popping Luxury Items Worth Serious Money

Superstar travel in WWE is never easy, with several wrestlers often sharing the difficulties of driving or flying from town-to-town, or enduring the long overseas flights for Premium Live Events or international tours. For some of the company's most popular talent, especially somebody like Roman Reigns who is needed for some of the biggest events of the year, having access to a private jet can make travelling much more enjoyable. While he doesn't outright own it, Reigns has often relied on the Gulfstream G-650, which is a large business jet that he's used to charter travel between WWE events and attend media appearances.

During an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" ahead of Crown Jewel this year, Reigns spoke about his flying privileges and explained why he doesn't travel commercially at this stage of his career.

"We don't ever want to fly commercial. ... It ain't nothing about being bougie or high maintenance. Business is business. You know what I'm saying? I have to set the tone and the standard for the next guy up. So, if I start slumming it, then the next guy's going to slum. We're progressing here, man. Like I said, everybody gets escalated. Everybody gets lifted when the Tribal Chief's around."



The use of the G-650 is very expensive, though it's worth noting that Reigns likely isn't paying out of his own pocket, but rather relies on WWE to pay for his travel.

