Roman Reigns' Most Eye-Popping Luxury Items Worth Serious Money
Roman Reigns' WWE career completely changed when he returned as The Tribal Chief in 2020, with his heel turn and historic Universal Title reign eventually solidifying him as the face of the company. However, as Reigns was beginning to add more gold to his WWE resume, he was also starting to upgrade his life outside of the ring, having not been shy about some of his most expensive prized possessions that he's purchased over the years.
Legends such as Ric Flair, Triple H and The Rock were never afraid to showcase how they spent their fortune from becoming one of WWE's biggest stars, and Reigns has similarly followed suit. From fancy accessories to elegant forms of transportation, Reigns has only continued to build himself a lavish lifestyle, and listed below are some of his most luxury items.
Black ceramic Openworked Audemars Piguet
Although Roman Reigns failed to defeat CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, he didn't leave Las Vegas without treating himself first, having purchased a luxury watch worth anywhere between $350,000-$450,000.
Over the historic weekend, Reigns met with a jeweller named Eric in Sin City and bought a 44mm black ceramic Openworked Audemars Piguet. In addition to the expensive watch, the "OTC" also ordered two 55-carat black diamond tennis chains – necklaces consisting of small interconnected diamonds.
The Openworked Audemars Piguet became the next watch in Reigns' extensive watch collection, which already featured other expensive pieces such as the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona "Rainbow" in Everose Gold, which he showcased on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last year, appearing alongside his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Car Collection
It's no secret that many professional wrestlers near the top of the card like to purchase expensive cars, but Roman Reigns has taken his vehicle collection to a new level after being one of WWE's biggest stars over the past decade.
In addition to his personalized Range Rover Autobiography, the "OTC" owns a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, a Chevrolet Equinox, and a Cadillac Escalade. While the G-Wagon remains a popular choice for its strong performance, and the Chevrolet Equinox can be relied upon for blending in, the Cadillac Escalade would be one of Reigns' most luxurious cars, useful for travelling with the whole family due to its size.
The estimated price for Reigns' Range Rover is currently listed at $200,000, while his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon goes for roughly $150,000. The cheapest vehicle out of the four mentioned above would be the Chevrolet Equinox, with a more premier edition of the vehicle being priced just under $50,000. The cost of the Cadillac Escalade begins around the $95,000 mark, but that number quickly jumps closer to $150,000 depending on the model. In addition, Reigns owns a car garage that's said to be worth $450,000.
Sneaker Collection
Reigns also has not been shy about his shoe collection over the years, having expressed his love for sneaker shopping in several interviews. He eventually became so passionate about the hobby that he now has his own footwear brand. For all the sneakers that Reigns has showcased or spoken about, 10 pairs of his most expensive shoes are worth $5,000, with his entire collection consisting of reportedly 75 pairs.
Last year, the 40-year-old unveiled his own Jordan collection titled "Air Reigns," which is designed with Roman's unique branding and personalized to The Bloodline's style in WWE. Along with the customized sneakers, Reigns was also given Jordan wrestling boots and released other apparel with the shoes. Both The Bloodline and the OTC's logo is also featured on the sneakers, with "Air Reigns" being printed on every pair.
Private Jet
Superstar travel in WWE is never easy, with several wrestlers often sharing the difficulties of driving or flying from town-to-town, or enduring the long overseas flights for Premium Live Events or international tours. For some of the company's most popular talent, especially somebody like Roman Reigns who is needed for some of the biggest events of the year, having access to a private jet can make travelling much more enjoyable. While he doesn't outright own it, Reigns has often relied on the Gulfstream G-650, which is a large business jet that he's used to charter travel between WWE events and attend media appearances.
During an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" ahead of Crown Jewel this year, Reigns spoke about his flying privileges and explained why he doesn't travel commercially at this stage of his career.
"We don't ever want to fly commercial. ... It ain't nothing about being bougie or high maintenance. Business is business. You know what I'm saying? I have to set the tone and the standard for the next guy up. So, if I start slumming it, then the next guy's going to slum. We're progressing here, man. Like I said, everybody gets escalated. Everybody gets lifted when the Tribal Chief's around."
The use of the G-650 is very expensive, though it's worth noting that Reigns likely isn't paying out of his own pocket, but rather relies on WWE to pay for his travel.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.