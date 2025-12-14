AEW's Scorpio Sky Recommends Classic Sub-5 Minute WWE Match

Modern pro wrestling seems to highlight longer bouts and focus on a show of athletics and endurance over storytelling and shorter matches. AEW's Scorpio Sky believes that there is a lot of criticism that can be levied against wrestling today, and he cited one of the shortest matches of the New Generation Era as an example of what should be presented more often.

"I think it would be great, actually, if there [were] more [short matches]. Reel it back in," Sky expressed, after one of the guests on the "Creating Character Podcast" pointed out that the "eight-minute match" is a lost art. "I think there should be more – even shorter than that. I'll never forget 1-2-3 Kid against Owen Hart at the 1994 King of the Ring where Owen won the King of the Ring. That match was like three or four minutes."

Sky opined that the match was spectacular, and recommended that everyone else on the show should watch the match. "I was talking to a couple of wrestlers about this recently, and ... the conversation always comes up about how people are really critical of wrestling these days," he added. "I think part of the reason of it is there's just so much wrestling and every wrestling show has so much wrestling on it." Sky then recalled how, growing up, he often had to stay awake until 1 a.m. to watch wrestling, and missing out usually meant you didn't get a second chance. These days, there's wrestling almost every day of the week for two hours, and Sky believes that might overwhelm the audience.

