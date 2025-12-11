AEW's Jim Ross Comments On Whether Donald Trump, Vince McMahon Will Attend WWE SNME

Saturday Night's Main Event is set to take place this Saturday in Washington D.C. Considering WWE Hall of Famer and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, wouldn't be too far from the event, many believe he might attend or perhaps even Vince McMahon, to see off John Cena, who will be retiring after the event.

During an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross was asked whether he thinks either would be a possibility.

"I'd say Trump's got all he can handle on his plate right now, but yeah, who knows? He's a little unpredictable," he said, before being asked about McMahon's potential appearance. "Wouldn't surprise me! Vince is a really independent thinker, he's bold, he likes to do things that are outside the traditional box," Ross opined.

"I would be shocked if Vince wasn't in the building to commemorate, celebrate John Cena's last match," he added, noting that Cena specifically made McMahon a fortune in their time working together. "So, I can't see why Vince wouldn't. There's no agenda, political agenda, that would prevent Vince from attending this match. I think that he should go; whether he's on camera or not is irrelevant."

Ross further opined that he thinks McMahon's presence would mean a lot to Cena. Interestingly, Cena recently reflected on his relationship with McMahon, citing the most important lesson he learned through the former WWE Chairman's departure from the promotion.

