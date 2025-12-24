John Cena Details Conversation He Had With WWE's AJ Styles About Impending Retirement

With John Cena's pro wrestling done with, following his match with Gunther at "Saturday Night's Main Event," AJ Styles has also made it clear that he's planning to step away from the industry next year.

In an appearance on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, Cena claimed that he's broached the topic with Styles.

"Such a great dude. I got to talk to him a little bit while we were locked into our programming earlier this year," he recalled. "I'm like: 'Man, AJ, there's a lot of people who really admire you out there. I know you're thinking of calling it quits soon. Do you think there's a possibility that you'd try to do something like this?'"

Cena further expressed that he tried to convince Styles to have his own retirement tour like he's just had, but the veteran's response surprised him.

"He's literally tying his shoes, he turns to me and goes: 'Man, I'm 48.' And as soon as, like, the words left this mouth, he didn't have to say anything else," he recalled, suggesting that Styles feels that he's already overstaying his welcome, and that fans don't see how much goes into his prep to compete on his current level today. "You can't tell, he still looks great, he still does great stuff."

According to Cena, he and Styles have similar mindsets about their abilities to entertain the fans.

"He can't stay another second, because he doesn't want to put out a product that isn't AJ Styles," Cena said, "and the same goes for me."

