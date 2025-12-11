Jack Perry Suffers Injury Scare In AEW Continental Classic Match

On the 2025 Winter Is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite," former AEW TNT Champion "Jungle" Jack Perry made his Continental Classic debut as he fought his former friend in The Elite, Kazuchika Okada. Perry was stepping in to fill the spot left by Darby Allin who suffered a head injury on Thanksgiving Eve, but there was some concern that Perry might have suffered a serious injury during his match with Okada. On the latest episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez revealed what the injury was and whether Perry is fine now that the dust has settled.

"Apparently, he actually hurt his ankle on that dive and I guess he told people that he was afraid it might be broken, but he gutted it out and apparently felt better later. Now it's looking like he's going to be fine." Perry also took a nasty spill to the outside as Okada hit a Dropkick while Perry was on the top rope, causing him to fall awkwardly to the outside and land on a cameraman, but since he was able to finish the match and be involved in the post-match angle, it looks as if Perry will be able to continue with the tournament.

Perry is currently sitting at the bottom of the Gold League in this year's Continental Classic with zero points after two matches. Since he took Allin's spot on the tournament, Perry inherited his point total at the time Allin was forced to withdraw from the competition, meaning that Perry now has three matches left to try and make a late surge towards the top of the league. He will wrestle "Speedball" Mike Bailey, PAC, and Kyle Fletcher in his remaining matches, and with nine points still to earn, there is an outside chance Perry could make it to the final four at Worlds End on December 27.

